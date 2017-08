Aug 12 (Reuters) - Societe pour l'Informatique Industrielle SA :

* Reports Q1 revenue of 104.2 million euros ($116.4 million) versus 80.6 million euros year ago

* Exclusive negotiations to acquire FEEL EUROPE continue

* FEEL EUROPE acquisition could be finalized in Q4 2016

* Proposes dividend of 0.09 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8953 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)