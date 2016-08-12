BRIEF-Aap Implantate post Q2 EBITDA loss from continued oprations of 1.4 mln euros

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Aap Implantate AG :

* In the continued operation sales and EBITDA in Q2/2016 at 3.4 million euros ($3.80 million) (guidance: 2.5 million euros to 3.5 million euros) and -1.4 million euros (guidance: -2.5 million euros to -1.5 million euros) respectively

* In Q3 of 2016, aap aims to achieve further progress in its strategy implementation

* For Q3 of 2016, aap is expecting for continued operation sales to range between 2.5 million euros and 4.0 million euros and an EBITDA of -2.0 million euros to -1.2 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8949 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)