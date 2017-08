Aug 12 (Reuters) - Eniro Ab says:

* Board of directors appoints Örjan Frid as new president and CEO.

* Frid is a member of the Eniro Board of directors that was elected at the annual general meeting in April this year. He will assume his position immediately.

* Board of directors has decided to terminate employment contract of Stefan Kercza. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Sennero)