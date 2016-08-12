BRIEF-Delticom Q2 revenue up 22 pct at 169 million euros

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Delticom AG :

* Recognized revenues of 169 million euros ($188.67 million) in Q2. This means an increase of 22 pct year-on-year

* We continue to expect that sales of Delticom Group will grow to 620-630 million euros in current financial year

* H1 revenues of 275 million euros (H1 15: 250 million euros, +10 pct)

* H1 EBIT increased in reporting period by 18 pct to 1.6 million euros (H1 15: 1.4 million euros)

* We regard full-year group EBITDA of 16 million euros as achievable given positive business trends

* Consolidated net income in first half of year totalled 0.9 million euros after 0.7 million euros in H1 15