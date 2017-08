Aug 12 (Reuters) - Duc SA :

* Reports H1 revenue of 85.0 million euros ($94.9 million) versus 91.6 million euros a year ago

* Sales should not significantly evolve and remain stable for the last 2 quarters of 2016

* Outlook extremely cautious