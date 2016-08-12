BRIEF-Fox News says CFO Mark Kranz to retire

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Fox News:

* Rupert Murdoch names senior leadership team and new management structure at Fox News

* Jack Abernethy and Bill Shine named co-presidents reporting to Rupert Murdoch

* Chief financial officer Mark Kranz to retire

* Jack Abernethy and bill shine named co-presidents reporting to Rupert Murdoch

* Suzanne Scott promoted to executive vice president of programming

* Jay Wallace, executive vice president of news editorial, will continue to manage news division Source text for Eikon: