a year ago
BRIEF-Fox News says CFO Mark Kranz to retire
#Market News
August 12, 2016 / 5:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fox News says CFO Mark Kranz to retire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Fox News:

* Rupert Murdoch names senior leadership team and new management structure at Fox News

* Jack Abernethy and Bill Shine named co-presidents reporting to Rupert Murdoch

* Chief financial officer Mark Kranz to retire



* Suzanne Scott promoted to executive vice president of programming

* Jay Wallace, executive vice president of news editorial, will continue to manage news division Source text for Eikon:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
