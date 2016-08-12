FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Nokomis Capital reports 9.4 pct stake in Telenav as of Aug 10
#Funds News
August 12, 2016 / 5:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Nokomis Capital reports 9.4 pct stake in Telenav as of Aug 10

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Telenav Inc

* Nokomis Capital Llc Reports 9.4 Pct Stake In Telenav Inc As Of August 10

* Nokomis capital llc purchased telenav shares based on belief that shares, when purchased, were undervalued

* Also intends to continue to engage, in discussions to enhance stockholder value including expense and capital allocation

* Sec filing

* Have engaged, and intend to continue to engage, in discussions with co's management and board regarding composition of board Source text : bit.ly/2bnFx6D Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
