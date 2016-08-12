FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Appaloosa LP dissolves share stake in Pfizer, United Rentals - SEC FILING
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
BOXING
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
August 12, 2016 / 8:36 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Appaloosa LP dissolves share stake in Pfizer, United Rentals - SEC FILING

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Appaloosa LP

* Appaloosa LP dissolves share stake in united rentals inc

* Appaloosa LP cuts share stake in general motors by 41.7 percent to 1.4 million shares

* Appaloosa LP ups share stake in synchrony financial by 20.9 percent to 6.1 million shares

* Appaloosa LP dissolves share stake in pfizer inc

* Appaloosa LP dissolves share stake in tenet healthcare corp

* Appaloosa LP cuts share stake in southwest airlines co by 20.2 percent to 3.5 million shares

* Appaloosa LP cuts share stake in goodyear tire & rubber by 25.6 percent to 709,076 shares

* Change in holdings are as of June 30, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of march 31, 2016Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2016: (bit.ly/2bo7x6Z)Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2016: (bit.ly/2aIglaE)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.