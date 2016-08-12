FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Third Point takes share stake in Facebook, Charter; cuts in Alphabet
August 12, 2016 / 9:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Third Point takes share stake in Facebook, Charter; cuts in Alphabet

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Third Point LLC

* Third Point LLC - Takes 8.2 million shares stake in Whiting Petroleum - SEC Filing

* Third Point LLC - Dissolves stake in VMWare - SEC Filing

* Third Point LLC - Dissolves stake in Amgen - SEC Filing

* Third Point LLC - Takes 4 million shares stake in Marathon Oil Corp - SEC Filing

* Third Point LLC - Takes 1.5 million class A shares stake in Charter Communications - SEC Filing

* Third Point LLC - Dissolves 2 million shares stake in Williams Companies - SEC Filing

* Third Point LLC - Takes 3.75 million class A shares stake in Facebook - SEC Filing

* Third Point LLC takes 3 million share stake in Activision Blizzard Inc

* Third Point LLC - Takes 1.6 million shares stake in S&P Global - SEC Filing

* Third Point LLC cuts share stake in Alphabet Inc by 42.9 percent to 400,000 shares

* Third Point LLC - Takes 1.35 million shares stake in Union Pacific Corp- SEC Filing

* Third Point LLC - Takes 2 million shares stake in Monsanto - SEC Filing

* Third Point's reported share stake in Alphabet Inc is of class A stock

* Third Point LLC - Change in holdings are as of June 30, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of March 31, 2016 Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2016: bit.ly/2aZDRz5 Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2016: bit.ly/2bc41it

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
