Aug 12 (Reuters) - Las Vegas Sands Corp

* Pursuant to amendment,revolving lenders to provide revolving credit commitments in amount of $1.15 billion with a maturity of Sept. 19, 2020

* Las Vegas Sands Corp Says Its Unit Las Vegas Sands LLC Entered Into A Second Amendment To Existing Credit Agreement- SEC Filing Source text: [bit.ly/2bc84vd] Further company coverage: