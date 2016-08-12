FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 12, 2016 / 10:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Global Eagle entered into settlement with UMG Recordings, Capitol Records, LLC, Universal Music Corp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Global Eagle Entertainment Inc

* Co, units entered into settlement agreement dated as of Aug 9 with UMG Recordings, Inc., Capitol Records, LLC, Universal Music Corp

* Settlement agreement for resolving all claims relating to lawsuit filed by UMG against Co for music copyright infringement,related claims

* Co agreed to compensate UMG and/or its designees ,a cash payment of $15 million plus issuance by co of 1.4 million shares of its common stock

* Settlement agreement defines "UMG content" as original works of authorship owned or controlled by UMG or its affiliates

* Settlement agreement also includes, on or prior to March 31, 2017, a cash payment of $5 million Source text: [bit.ly/2aZPmXh] Further company coverage:

