BRIEF-Eco Oro Minerals says co received decision from Colombian National Mining Agency by way of ANM resolution VSC 829
#Market News
August 13, 2016 / 1:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Eco Oro Minerals says co received decision from Colombian National Mining Agency by way of ANM resolution VSC 829

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Eco Oro Minerals Corp

* Says company received a decision from Colombian National Mining Agency by way of ANM resolution vsc 829

* Says is considering impact of ANM resolution on angostura project

* NM resolution deprives co of mining rights in respect of 50.73% of concession area that falls within preservation zone of Santurbán Páramo

* Eco Oro Minerals Corp says will pursue all of its available remedies under free trade agreement between Canada and Colombia and international law

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
