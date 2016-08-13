BRIEF-Eco Oro Minerals says co received decision from Colombian National Mining Agency by way of ANM resolution VSC 829

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Eco Oro Minerals Corp

* Says company received a decision from Colombian National Mining Agency by way of ANM resolution vsc 829

* Says is considering impact of ANM resolution on angostura project

* NM resolution deprives co of mining rights in respect of 50.73% of concession area that falls within preservation zone of Santurbán Páramo

* Eco Oro Minerals Corp says will pursue all of its available remedies under free trade agreement between Canada and Colombia and international law

