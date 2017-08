Aug 15 (Reuters) - Berentzen Gruppe AG :

* H1 group EBIT increased by 60.8 pct to 4.0 million euros ($4.46 million)

* H1 net income increased to 1.5 million euros (1.2 million euros year ago)

* H1 consolidated sales up by 8.6 pct to 82.0 million euros

* Unchanged significant increase in consolidated total revenues and consolidated EBIT in 2016 expected