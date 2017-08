Aug 15 (Reuters) - North Chemical publ AB :

* NC Lahega's unit, Liv Healthcare, renews agreement on hygiene products to Region Skåne

* Estimated contract value is 6.2 million Swedish crowns ($733,459) annually

* Contract period is two years, starting Sept. 1, 2016 with possible extension for another two years

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4531 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)