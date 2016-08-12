FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-HHS declares public health emergency in Puerto Rico in response to Zika outbreak
August 12, 2016 / 9:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-HHS declares public health emergency in Puerto Rico in response to Zika outbreak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 12 (Reuters) - HHS:

* HHS declares a public health emergency in Puerto Rico in response to Zika outbreak

* HHS says "coordinating with the government of Puerto Rico to help combat the virus, which puts thousands of pregnant women at risk"

* According to Puerto Rico Department of Health, as of Aug 12 there have been 10,690 laboratory-confirmed cases of Zika in Puerto Rico

* Spread of Zika poses significant threat to public health in commonwealth relating to pregnant women,children born to pregnant women with Zika

