a year ago
BRIEF-Murphy Oil entered into an amendment of its existing revolving credit facility
August 12, 2016 / 10:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Murphy Oil entered into an amendment of its existing revolving credit facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Murphy Oil Corp

* New revolving credit facility will be a senior unsecured guaranteed facility and will expire in August 2019

* Entered into an amendment of its existing revolving credit facility dated as of June 14, 2011

* Entered into a new credit agreement for a $1.2 billion revolving credit facility

* Borrowings under new revolving credit facility will initially bear interest at 4.50% above libor

* Amendment to reduce commitments of lenders that have committed to new revolving credit facility,allow for incurrence of new credit facility Source text: [bit.ly/2b4ujC9] Further company coverage:

