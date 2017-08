Aug 12 (Reuters) - Lifelock Inc

* Elliott Associates and Affiliates say they have combined share stake of about 10.9% in Lifelock Inc as of August 9-SEC Filing

* Elliott Associates and Affiliates had earlier reported a combined share stake of 8.8% in Lifelock Inc as of June 6 Source text: [bit.ly/2bom6KF] Further company coverage: