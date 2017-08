Aug 12 (Reuters) - Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust

* Has negotiated long term mortgage representing approximately 60% of purchase price, with a fixed rate of 3.70% per annum

* Agellan commercial real estate investment trust announces us$15.8 million U.S. Property acquisition

* Expects to finance acquisition in part with proceeds from public unit offering, long term mortgage financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: