#Casinos & Gaming
August 15, 2016 / 8:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Rank Group,888 confirm making a revised offer for William Hill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Rank Group Plc :

* Confirm that on 14 August 2016 they submitted an improved non-binding proposal to board of William Hill regarding a possible combination of 888, Rank and William Hill

* 888 and Rank believe that there is potential to identify additional upside in both quantum and timing of cost synergies, plus substantial cost synergies, through constructive engagement

* Total capitalised value of cost synergies to William Hill shareholders based on terms of improved proposal would be 52 pence per William Hill share

* Value of improved proposal of 394 pence for each William Hill share does not take into consideration capitalised value of cost synergies to William Hill shareholders of 52 pence per william hill share

* 888 and Rank would welcome opportunity to engage with board of William Hill with goal of consummating a recommended transaction. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
