Aug 15 (Reuters) - Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Aurinia Pharmaceuticals announces voclosporin meets primary endpoint in phase IIB Aura-LV study in Lupus Nephritis

* Trial achieved its primary endpoint, demonstrating statistically significantly greater complete remission

* Plans to meet with U.S. FDA in q4 to discuss data and drug's subsequent clinical development and path to registration in ln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: