Aug 15 (Reuters) - Rank Group Plc :

* Will announce FY results on Tuesday, Aug. 23 2016, rather than on Thursday, Aug. 18 2016 as previously announced

* Delay is a consequence of continuing developments in interest expressed by Rank and 888 Holdings Plc in acquiring William Hill Plc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)