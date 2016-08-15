FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-AcelRx Pharmaceuticals says ARX-04 phase 3 trial met primary endpoint
#Market News
August 15, 2016 / 11:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-AcelRx Pharmaceuticals says ARX-04 phase 3 trial met primary endpoint

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 15 (Reuters) - AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Overall ARX-04 was well tolerated in study, with 79% of patients reporting no adverse events

* Topline results from single-arm, open-label phase 3 sap302 trial which assessed ARX-04 in patients with pain related to trauma or injury

* AcelRx Pharmaceuticals' ARX-04 phase 3 trial met its primary endpoint, reduced pain intensity in er patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain

* Most common adverse events reported in study occurred with single-digit rates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
