a year ago
BRIEF-Performance Sports announces delay in filing annual report
August 15, 2016 / 11:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Performance Sports announces delay in filing annual report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Performance Sports Group

* Announces delay in annual report on form 10-K

* Initiated discussions with lenders to address this issue

* Audit committee has retained independent counsel, Richards Kibbe & Orbe LLP

* Failure to file annual report on form 10-K on time is expected to result in a default under company's credit facilities

* Delay due to audit committee's decision to conduct investigation in connection with finalization of company's financial statements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
