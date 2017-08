Aug 15 (Reuters) - Heimstaden AB

* Victoria Park and Heimstaden's unit, Nordhalla Fastigheter to acquire 1,900 apartments in Växjö for more than 1.5 billion Swedish crowns ($177.2 million)

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4632 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)