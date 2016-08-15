BRIEF-Twin Butte announces agreement with lenders

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Twin Butte Energy Ltd :
* Lenders have consented to company entering into an amending agreement to its arrangement agreement with Reignwood Resources Holding Pte. Ltd
* Lenders have also agreed to continue to forbear from exercising their rights and remedies for certain other prior defaults under twin butte's credit agreement
* Continuation of forbearance is conditional upon, among other things, deposit by purchaser, in escrow, of $5 million by September 8, 2016
* Continued forbearance depends on co's plan of arrangement with its securityholders, Reignwood Resources, closes by Sept 26, 2016
* Twin butte announces agreement with the company's lenders
* Lenders waived event of default under company's credit agreement announced on august 9, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: