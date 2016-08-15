BRIEF-Bancorpsouth says FDIC expects to begin next CRA evaluation later this year

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Bancorpsouth Inc :

* FDIC downgrade effective as of 2013 CRA evaluation

* FDIC expects to begin its next CRA evaluation of bank later this year and to complete that evaluation during q1 of 2017

* On August 11, FDIC notified bancorpsouth bank that FDIC to retroactively downgrade community reinvestment act rating to 'needs to improve'

* Due to retroactive downgrade, co, bank to likely be unable to get FDIC regulatory approvals to complete two pending mergers

* Will likely be unable to get FDIC approval for mergers with Ouachita, Central Community Corp until CRA rating improved to 'satisfactory.' Source text : bit.ly/2bsxfHB Further company coverage: