a year ago
BRIEF-Perisson Petroleum to acquire oil reserves in Ribstone and Success
#Market News
August 15, 2016 / 1:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Perisson Petroleum to acquire oil reserves in Ribstone and Success

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Perisson Petroleum Corp

* Perisson to acquire oil reserves in ribstone and success

* Perisson will have right to acquire a further 40% working interest in both ribstone and success properties

* Acquisition price for additional 40% working interest will be based on a 20% premium to original purchase price

* Agreed to assignment from forent energy ltd of right to acquire oil and gas assets in ribstone alberta, success, saskatchewan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

