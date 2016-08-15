FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Providence and Worcester Railroad announces proposed acquisition by Genesee & Wyoming
#Market News
August 15, 2016 / 12:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Providence and Worcester Railroad announces proposed acquisition by Genesee & Wyoming

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Providence And Worcester Railroad Co

* Genesee & Wyoming Inc will acquire company for $25.00 per share of common stock, or approximately $126 million, in cash

* Under terms of agreement, co will be deemed converted into common stock of company in accordance with their terms

* Providence and Worcester railroad company announces proposed acquisition by Genesee & Wyoming inc.

* Robert h. Eder trust and Linda eder trust have entered into a voting agreement with Genesee & Wyoming

* Robert h. Eder trust, Linda eder trust to vote all of shares of preferred stock, common stock owned in favor of deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
