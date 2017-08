BRIEF-Jana Partners dissolves sole share stake in Pfizer, NXP Semiconductors

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Jana Partners

* Jana Partners takes sole share stake of 4.1 million shares in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co - SEC filing

* Jana Partners cuts sole share stake in Conagra Foods by 16.3 pct to 18.0 mln shares

* Jana Partners dissolves sole share stake in Transdigm Group

* Jana Partners dissolves sole share stake in Pfizer Inc

* Jana Partners dissolves sole share stake in NXP Semiconductors NV

* Change in holdings are as of June 30, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of March 31, 2016 Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2016: bit.ly/2aUgAv7 Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2016: bit.ly/2bhJWHx