BRIEF-Lifeway Foods' financial statements for certain periods contain errors

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Lifeway Foods Inc :

* Determined financial statements as of and for interim period ended March 31 should no longer be relied upon due to material errors

* In financial statements for quarter ended June 30, identified errors in manual compilation of co's priced-out-physical inventory at March 31, 2016

* In financial statements for quarter ended June 30, identified inaccurate accounts payable cut-off procedures during restated period