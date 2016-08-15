FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Lifeway Foods' financial statements for certain periods contain errors
August 15, 2016 / 11:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Lifeway Foods' financial statements for certain periods contain errors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Lifeway Foods Inc :

* Determined financial statements as of and for interim period ended March 31 should no longer be relied upon due to material errors

* In financial statements for quarter ended June 30, identified errors in manual compilation of co's priced-out-physical inventory at March 31, 2016

* In financial statements for quarter ended June 30, identified inaccurate accounts payable cut-off procedures during restated period Source text: (bit.ly/2aTS0uo) Further company coverage:

