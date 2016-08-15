BRIEF-Xylem to acquire Sensus for $1.7 bln in cash

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Xylem Inc :

* Xylem Inc to acquire Sensus, a global leader in smart meters, network technologies and advanced data analytics solutions for the water industry, for $1.7 billion in cash

* Expects acquisition to be accretive to adjusted earnings in 2017

* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.04, revenue view $3.71 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* There is no change to xylem's full-year 2016 adjusted earnings outlook

* Cash transaction with deployment of about $400 million of Xylem's non-U.S. Cash, new and existing credit facilities

* Xylem expects to maintain quarterly dividend payments to shareholders.

* Xylem reaffirms 2016 earnings outlook; expects acquisition to be accretive to adjusted earnings in 2017

* Expects acquisition to be accretive to adjusted earnings in 2017

* Expects to achieve at least $50 million in annual cost synergies from deal

* $50 million in annual cost synergies to be substantially realized within three years of deal closing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: