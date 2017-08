Aug 15 (Reuters) - Asanko Gold Inc :

* Asanko Gold reports Q2 2016 results

* Qtrly adjusted net loss per share $0.06

* Qtrly revenue $43.3 million

* Asanko Gold Inc says guidance Of 90,000 to 100,000 ounces of gold production for second half of 2016 re-iterated

* Qtrly gold production 36,337 ounces

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S