a year ago
BRIEF-Luna Gold announces senior management changes and financing
August 15, 2016 / 11:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Luna Gold announces senior management changes and financing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Luna Gold Corp :

* New Luna senior management team includes Christian Milau, CEO and director

* Proceeds from financing will be used to complete technical work required to restart Aurizona Gold Mine

* Luna Gold Corp says new Luna senior management team includes Peter Hardie, CFO

* Luna Gold announces senior management changes and financing

* Announced non-brokered private placement raising gross proceeds of C$2.3 million through issuance and sale of 11.5 million units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
