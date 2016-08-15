BRIEF-Luna Gold announces senior management changes and financing

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Luna Gold Corp :

* New Luna senior management team includes Christian Milau, CEO and director

* Proceeds from financing will be used to complete technical work required to restart Aurizona Gold Mine

* Luna Gold Corp says new Luna senior management team includes Peter Hardie, CFO

* Luna Gold announces senior management changes and financing

* Announced non-brokered private placement raising gross proceeds of C$2.3 million through issuance and sale of 11.5 million units