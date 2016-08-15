FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 15, 2016 / 12:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tanger acquires 100 pct ownership of its outlets located in Georgia Market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc :

* Contributed $15 million in cash consideration to joint venture with borrowings under its unsecured lines of credit

* Tanger acquires 100% ownership of tanger outlets located in the greater savannah, georgia market

* Tanger paid a capitalization rate of approximately 5.9% based on a valuation of $197 million for outlet center

* Expects transaction to be about neutral to 2016 funds from operations (ffo) per share, excluding acquisition costs

* Joint venture is now wholly-owned and will be consolidated in company's financial results as of acquisition date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

