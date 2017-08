Aug 15 (Reuters) - E*Trade Financial Corp

* to propose offering of preferred stock

* Intends to use gross proceeds from offering, along with $325 million of existing cash, to finance purchase of Aperture New Holdings

* Filed for offering of up to $400 million of fixed-to-floating rate non-cumulative preferred stock, with a liquidation preference of $1,000 per share