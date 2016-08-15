BRIEF-Genesee & Wyoming enters into agreement to acquire Providence and Worcester Railroad Company

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Genesee & Wyoming Inc
* Genesee & Wyoming Inc. enters into agreement to acquire providence and worcester railroad company
* In first year of operation, g&w anticipates p&w will generate approximately $35 million of revenue and $12 million of ebitda
* Expects to fund about $126 million acquisition through revolving credit facility under which it had available capacity of $542 million
* g&w expects annual diluted eps accretion from acquisition of approximately 2%
* Deal for $126 million
* Deal for $25.00 per share
* Expects to sell land in east providence, r.i., which was developed through a $12 million investment