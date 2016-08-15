BRIEF-Omega Advisors cuts in Facebook, ups in United Continental

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Omega Advisors Inc

* Omega Advisors Inc Cuts Share Stake In Targa Resources Corp By 58.7 Pct To 1.1 Mln Shares

* Omega advisors inc cuts share stake in facebook inc by 29.8 percent to 322,400 class a shares

* Omega advisors inc ups share stake in united continental holdings in by 19.8 percent to 2.4 million shares

* Omega advisors inc cuts share stake in dow chemical co by 10.0 percent to 2.0 million shares

* Omega advisors inc ups share stake in synchrony financial by 2.5 percent to 2.2 million shares

* Sec filing

* Omega advisors inc ups share stake in walgreens boots alliance inc by 7.8 percent to 1.2 million shares

* Change in holdings are as of june 30, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of march 31, 2016 Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2016:bit.ly/2aXRf54 Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2016:bit.ly/2buiZRn