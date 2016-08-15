FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Omega Advisors cuts in Facebook, ups in United Continental
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
August 15, 2016 / 2:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Omega Advisors cuts in Facebook, ups in United Continental

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Omega Advisors Inc

* Omega Advisors Inc Cuts Share Stake In Targa Resources Corp By 58.7 Pct To 1.1 Mln Shares

* Omega advisors inc cuts share stake in facebook inc by 29.8 percent to 322,400 class a shares

* Omega advisors inc ups share stake in united continental holdings in by 19.8 percent to 2.4 million shares

* Omega advisors inc cuts share stake in dow chemical co by 10.0 percent to 2.0 million shares

* Omega advisors inc ups share stake in synchrony financial by 2.5 percent to 2.2 million shares

* Sec filing

* Omega advisors inc ups share stake in walgreens boots alliance inc by 7.8 percent to 1.2 million shares

* Change in holdings are as of june 30, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of march 31, 2016 Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2016:bit.ly/2aXRf54 Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2016:bit.ly/2buiZRn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.