Aug 15 (Reuters) - Omega Advisors

* Omega Advisors Inc takes share stake of 378,845 class A shares in Terraform Power Inc - SEC Filing

* Change in holdings are as of June 30, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of March 31, 2016 Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2016:bit.ly/2aXRf54 Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2016:bit.ly/2buiZRn