Aug 15 (Reuters) - Jana Partners

* Jana Partners takes sole share stake of about 5 mln shares in Time Inc - SEC filing

* Jana Partners' reported sole share in Time Inc is as of June 30, 2016

Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2016: bit.ly/2aUgAv7 Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2016: bit.ly/2bhJWHx