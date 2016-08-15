BRIEF-Elbit Imaging says Insightec signed cooperation agreement with Siemens

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Elbit Imaging Ltd:
* According to agreement, parties will cooperate regarding performance of research and development, integration, testing,approving compatibility of parties' systems
* Term of agreement is 5 years from first commercial sale of combined system and shall automatically renew for additional 1-year periods
* Insightec Ltd and Siemens Healthcare GMBH shall have limited liability towards other party for direct damages only
* Has signed a non-exclusive cooperation agreement with Siemens Healthcare Gmbh