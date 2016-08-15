BRIEF-Tiger Global Management dissolves stake in Cal Maine Foods, Gamestop

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Tiger Global Management:

* Tiger Global Management dissolves Share Stake In Cal Maine Foods Inc -Sec filing

* Tiger Global Management dissolves share stake in Gamestop Corp

* Tiger Global Management dissolves share stake in Intrexon Corp

* Tiger Global Management cuts share stake in Pure Storage Inc by 80.9 percent to 1.0 million class A shares

* Tiger Global Management dissolves share stake in Tableau Software Inc

* Change in holdings are as of June 30, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of March 31, 2016 Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2016: (bit.ly/2bimrhL) Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2016: (bit.ly/2btcMT8)