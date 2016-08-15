BRIEF-Clientele full-year diluted HEPS rises 14 pct

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Clientele Ltd :

* FY diluted headline earnings per share increased by 14 pct to 122.99 cents

* FY return on average shareholders' interest of 55 pct

* FY net insurance premium increased by 13 pct to R1.7 billion

* Marginally lower new business volumes for year and higher withdrawals than expected in second half of year, impacted Clientèle Group

* Dividend declared per share increased by 11 pct to 100 cents