a year ago
BRIEF-Clientele full-year diluted HEPS rises 14 pct
August 15, 2016 / 3:06 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Clientele full-year diluted HEPS rises 14 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Clientele Ltd :

* FY diluted headline earnings per share increased by 14 pct to 122.99 cents

* FY return on average shareholders' interest of 55 pct

* FY net insurance premium increased by 13 pct to R1.7 billion

* Marginally lower new business volumes for year and higher withdrawals than expected in second half of year, impacted Clientèle Group

* Dividend declared per share increased by 11 pct to 100 cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

