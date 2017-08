Aug 15 (Reuters) - Blackrock Strategist Richard Turnill:

* "We expect the Fed to raise rates just once this year  likely in December"

* "Some evidence suggests U.S. unemployment rate could fall further without triggering significant inflation"

* "We like EM debt" and are neutral on EM equities; prefer domestically oriented stocks and EMs "with reform momentum" Source text - bit.ly/2bi39cd