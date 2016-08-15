BRIEF-Concordia International announces cross currency swap agreement

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Concordia International Corp

* Concordia International Corp. announces cross currency swap agreement

* Pay fixed GBP/receive fixed USD cross currency swap has notional amount of $382 million

* Pay fixed GBP/receive fixed usd cross currency swap effectively converts some of co's usd debt obligations into GBP obligation of GBP 297 million

* Says maturity date of swap agreement is April 15, 2023

* "Believes that swap agreement will further align its british pound-sterling earnings and strong free cash flow with its debt obligations"