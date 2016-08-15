BRIEF-Cliffs Natural Resources enters energy agreement with Wec Energy for Tilden mine

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Cliffs Natural Resources Inc :

* Cliffs Natural Resources announces new energy agreement with WEC Energy Group for its Tilden mine in Michigan

* Entered into a new 20-year energy agreement with WEC to provide Tilden mine with a long-term source of electrical power in Michigan

* WEC Energy Group, plans to construct, operate 170 mw of new natural gas generating capacity across 2 sites in upper Peninsula

* Proposed facilities expected to commence operation in 2019 which will be in advance of retirement of Presque Isle power plant