Aug 15 (Reuters) - Paramount Resources Ltd :

* Paramount Resources Ltd obtains shareholder and regulatory approvals for its Musreau/Kakwa asset sale to Seven Generations Energy Ltd

* Sale transaction is expected to be completed on August 18, 2016

* More than 99 pct of votes cast by shareholders at shareholder meeting on Aug. 15 was in favour of sale transaction