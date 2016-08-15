BRIEF-Erickson says Q2 revenue of $50.8 mln, down $16.2 mln

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Erickson Inc

* Erickson reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Erickson inc - q2 revenue of $50.8 mln, down $16.2 mln compared to q2 2015

* Erickson inc says "expect second half of 2016 to reflect an incremental improvement compared to first half of 2016"

* Erickson inc says impairments related to goodwill and held for sale aircraft totaling $10.6 mln in qtr

* Erickson inc qtrly net loss per share attributable to erickson incorporated shareholders of $2.81