BRIEF-Famous Dave's of America Q2 adjd shr $0.17 from cont ops

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Famous Dave's Of America Inc

* Famous dave's reports results for second quarter fiscal 2016

* Qtrly comparable sales for company-owned restaurants open 24 months or more decreased 6.4 pct

* Famous dave's of america inc q2 gaap shr $0.02 from continuing operations

* Famous dave's of america inc q2 adjusted shr $0.17 from continuing operations

* Famous dave's of america inc qtrly total revenue $32.7 mln vs $28 mln

* Famous dave's of america-qtrly comparable sales for co-owned restaurants open 24 months or more down 6.4% vs decrease of 10.8% for same period in 2015