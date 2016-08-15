BRIEF-Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in T-Mobile US, Starbucks

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Soros Fund Management:

* Dissolves share stake in Starbucks Corp - SEC filing

* Dissolves share stake in Staples Inc - SEC filing

* Cuts share stake in American Airlines Group Inc by 67.6 pct to 296,018 shares - SEC filing

* Dissolves share stake in T-Mobile US Inc - SEC filing

* Cuts share stake in Barrick Gold Corp by 94.5 pct to 1.1 mln shares - SEC filing

* Dissolves share stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd - SEC filing

* Change in holdings are as of June 30, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of March 31, 2016 Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2016: (bit.ly/2aWXNSz) Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2016: (bit.ly/2aUZOvF)