FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-AIG to sell United Guaranty Corp to Arch Capital for $3.4 bln
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 15, 2016 / 8:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-AIG to sell United Guaranty Corp to Arch Capital for $3.4 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 15 (Reuters) - American International Group Inc :

* Total consideration consisting of $2.2 billion of cash, $250 million of newly issued arch perpetual preferred stock

* In lieu of receiving perpetual preferred stock, AIG may elect to receive up to $250 million in pre-closing dividends

* Total consideration also consisting of $975 million of newly issued arch convertible non-voting common-equivalent preferred stock

* Has agreed to enter into an investor rights agreement with Arch

* AIG says co will retain all mortgage insurance business ceded under an existing 50% quota share agreement between UGC and AIG subsidiaries

* AIG agrees to sell United Guaranty Corporation to Arch Capital Group for $3.4 billion

* Investor rights agreement with arch to provide customary registration rights following a lock-up period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.